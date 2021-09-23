Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,407 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

