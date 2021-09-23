Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 4,418 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

