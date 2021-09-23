Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,642 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $124.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.