Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

