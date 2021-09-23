Van ECK Associates Corp Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $15,656,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

