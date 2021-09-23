Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.