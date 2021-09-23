Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,567,924 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,567,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

