Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.