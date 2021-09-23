Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.