Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

