Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.03. 333,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

