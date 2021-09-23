Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

