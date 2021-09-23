Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) Insider Sells £7,441.50 in Stock

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) insider Will Downie sold 4,510 shares of Vectura Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £7,441.50 ($9,722.37).

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £987.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97.58 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

