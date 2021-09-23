Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,102. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.17. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

