Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,468. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

