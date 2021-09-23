Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Verint Systems stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,468. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
