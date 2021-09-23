Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of Verisk Analytics worth $163,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

