Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of VET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 87,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

