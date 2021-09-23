Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

