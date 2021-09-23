Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $55,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,567. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

