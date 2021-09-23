Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.