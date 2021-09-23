Vinci’s (VCISY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

VCISY opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

