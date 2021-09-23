Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.45. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 16,334 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

