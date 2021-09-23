VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 4.55. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.