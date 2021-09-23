VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

