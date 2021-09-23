Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

