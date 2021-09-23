W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

