W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,216. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

