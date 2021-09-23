W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

