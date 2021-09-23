Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 136,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

