Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $985,630.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00165740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.79 or 0.99848298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.89 or 0.06969366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00781596 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

