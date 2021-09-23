Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.73 or 0.07070601 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00114861 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,532,697 coins and its circulating supply is 77,811,665 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

