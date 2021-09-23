Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.46

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 16176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

