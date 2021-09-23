Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report sales of $45.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.96 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $203.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $237.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.86 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 297,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.