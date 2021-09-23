WazirX One Day Volume Hits $32.75 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $351.11 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00072988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00165042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.97 or 0.99756352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.55 or 0.06986394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.00 or 0.00774894 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

