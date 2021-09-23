Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 8,711 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 164,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

