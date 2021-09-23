Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 8,268 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,122. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.