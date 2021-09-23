Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.27 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.