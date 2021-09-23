Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.76 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 149,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,824. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

