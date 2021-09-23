Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $85.37. 205,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

