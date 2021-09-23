Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,608 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,157,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $594.45. 124,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,751. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

