Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Purchases A$4,620,000.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider John Guscic bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.08 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of A$4,620,000.00 ($3,300,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

