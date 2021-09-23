Wedbush Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $32.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

