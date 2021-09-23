Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

9/21/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTNT stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.00. 6,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

