Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

