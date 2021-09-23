Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.