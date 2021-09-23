Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.08 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.48 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

