Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,372,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

