Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,900 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $406.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $172.80 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.