Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.