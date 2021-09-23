WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $249,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CNOB stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

